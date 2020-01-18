Nework 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,221.00 (NKC)

Nework (CURRENCY:NKC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. Nework has a total market cap of $996,471.00 and approximately $41,221.00 worth of Nework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nework has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nework token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nework Profile

Nework (CRYPTO:NKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2016. Nework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,586,172 tokens. The official message board for Nework is medium.com/@nework . Nework’s official Twitter account is @Neworkpro . The official website for Nework is nework.pro

Buying and Selling Nework

Nework can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nework should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

