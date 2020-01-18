NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NEWT. ValuEngine lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 133,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $432.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 61.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,990,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

