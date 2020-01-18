Newton Coin Project Price Up 26.9% Over Last Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $111,977.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and cfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,466,552,368 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

