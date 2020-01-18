Nexty (NTY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,164.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Nexty has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $27,164.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

