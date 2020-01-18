Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Nike by 7.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 10.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nike by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Nike stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,271,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $103.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $163.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

