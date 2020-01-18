Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

