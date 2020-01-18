Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,181,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,623,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.45.

NYSE NOC traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $379.97. 1,237,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,094. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $262.77 and a one year high of $384.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

