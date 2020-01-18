Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $26,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $69.76 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

