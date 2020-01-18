Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.61 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.80. The company had a trading volume of 594,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.29 and a 1-year high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. ValuEngine downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

