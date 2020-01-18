Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 518,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 389,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,290,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,724 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,265,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,386. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

