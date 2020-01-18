Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $21,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Raytheon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTN shares. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,598. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $162.67 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

