NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Trading 6% Higher

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.53, 256,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 213,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair raised NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Get NN alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $422.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of NN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,004,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NN by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,119,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NN by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.