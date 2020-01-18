Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.