Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Nomura stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 51,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,442. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 583.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,700 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 30.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,220,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 212,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

