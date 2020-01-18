Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSF. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of Non-Standard Finance stock opened at GBX 28.20 ($0.37) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. Non-Standard Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.20 ($0.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44.
About Non-Standard Finance
Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.
