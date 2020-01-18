Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NDLS. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.92.

Noodles & Co stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a PE ratio of 348.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

