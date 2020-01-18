Nord/LB Reiterates €7.10 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.31 ($7.33).

DBK traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €7.59 ($8.82). 13,242,208 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.00 and its 200 day moving average is €6.87. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

