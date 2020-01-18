Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.32. 2,226,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,647. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

