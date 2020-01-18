Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWPX. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NWPX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 75,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,025. The company has a market capitalization of $321.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.56 and a beta of 0.80. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.