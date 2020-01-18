Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Acquired by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the period. Nuance Communications makes up approximately 2.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nuance Communications worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,138.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

