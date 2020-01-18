NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.68, 150,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 52,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 3.03.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($22.80) by $10.80. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuCana PLC will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

