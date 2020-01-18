Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Nucor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 400,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,213. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

