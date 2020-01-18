Numeraire Market Cap Reaches $13.19 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $369,742.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00066898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.07 or 0.02880158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00204272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00137025 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

