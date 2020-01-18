Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.32. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,319,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,612,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 47.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after buying an additional 152,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 2,027,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

