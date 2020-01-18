Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.42

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $13.67. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 42,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

