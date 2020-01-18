NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.15% of NVR worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in NVR by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NVR by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,799.83.

NVR stock opened at $3,893.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,799.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3,629.62. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.41. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,452.42 and a 12 month high of $3,946.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $51.52 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $48.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 215.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total transaction of $3,546,856.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,476,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total value of $9,444,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $24,265,002.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,692 shares of company stock worth $78,100,018. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

