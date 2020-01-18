NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.84. 2,250,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $135.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

