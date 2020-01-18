NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.43. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 8,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

