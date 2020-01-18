Nxt Trading 21.7% Higher This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $1.92 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00023064 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005898 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Indodax, SouthXchange, OKEx, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.