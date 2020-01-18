Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.07, 250,250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 330,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.