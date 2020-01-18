Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $21.55

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Obyte has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $5,064.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00241905 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

