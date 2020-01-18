Odyssey (OCN) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $838,438.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,442,705,671 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin, Huobi, FCoin, IDEX, Bittrex, CoinTiger and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

