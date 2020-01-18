Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.69.
ODFL stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $208.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.26. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
