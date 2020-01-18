Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.69.

ODFL stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $208.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.26. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

