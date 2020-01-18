Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

OLBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the first quarter worth $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 30.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 148,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLBK opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

