OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 249 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in McKesson by 165.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

