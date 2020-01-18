OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after buying an additional 735,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after buying an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after buying an additional 343,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.