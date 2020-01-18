OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,029 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of ING stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

