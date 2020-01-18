OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

