OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

