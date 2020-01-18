OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,608 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,171,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.