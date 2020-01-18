OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $1.02 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $311,230,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $4,123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock worth $317,685,243. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

