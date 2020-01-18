Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

ONB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,666. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

