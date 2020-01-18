OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.14

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 3341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

OCPNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Research analysts expect that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLYMPUS CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

