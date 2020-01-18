ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) COO Sells $242,581.50 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

