Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ONCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

ONCY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.01. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

