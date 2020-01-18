Onevue (ASX:OVH) Trading Up 1.4%

Onevue Holdings Ltd (ASX:OVH)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.38 ($0.27), approximately 62,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00.

About Onevue (ASX:OVH)

OneVue Holdings Limited provides various superannuation solutions in Australia. It operates through three segments: Fund Services, Platform Services, and Superannuation Trustee Services. The Fund Services segment offers managed fund and superannuation member administration services. The Platform Services segment provides platform administration, including managed funds and accounts.

