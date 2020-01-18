Oppenheimer Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $345.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $312.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2019 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Nomura upped their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.64.

Shares of MA traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $323.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.56. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $196.60 and a fifty-two week high of $324.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,638 shares of company stock worth $58,809,131. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

