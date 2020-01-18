Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,564,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

