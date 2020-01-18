Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,182,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $204.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

