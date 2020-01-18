Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Up 5.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.33 and last traded at $101.33, approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49.

About Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

